UAE: 10 flights cancelled in 2 days due to global cyber outage after Crowdstrike glitch

Dubai Airports swiftly resumed flight operations following a system outage that affected the check-in process for some airlines

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 10:00 AM

Over the past two days, a total of 10 flights in the UAE were cancelled due to a global technology glitch that significantly impacted operations across airports, airlines, retailers, and various other industries worldwide.

UAE’s airlines and airports were among the least affected countries. According to aviation analytics company Cirium data, six flights out of 986 were cancelled on July 20, and four flights out of 975 were cancelled on July 19.


The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed Friday that the global technical outage affecting various sectors worldwide has resulted in minor impacts on the operational processes of the UAE’s airports and airlines. The regulator explained that there were minor delays in the check-in processes for a limited number of flights, as the airlines used an alternative system, allowing the check-in operations to resume normally.

Dubai Airports said it swiftly resumed flight operations following a system outage that affected the check-in process for some airlines at Terminals 1 and 2.

Globally, around 104,000 flights were scheduled on July 20, of which 1,848 were cancelled by Friday afternoon UAE time. On July 19, when the technical glitch hit the world economy, 5,333 flights were cancelled.

The US, Australia, India, Spain, Canada, Italy, the UK and Germany were among the worst-hit countries during the two days.

The Crowdstrike glitch affected US and other Western carriers, such as Delta, United, American, Spirit, Alaska, Frontier, Hawaiian, Southwest, JetBlue, and Allegiant. Similarly, Asian and European airlines were also affected.

