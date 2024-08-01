E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Some Dubai to India flights cancelled on July 31 due to 'operational reasons'

Passengers affected by the cancellation were rebooked on alternative flights or provided hotel accommodations

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 9:25 PM

Several SpiceJet flights operating from Dubai to various destinations in India were cancelled on July 31. The airline operates 11 daily flights from Dubai to India, and most of them were impacted.

In a statement on Thursday (Aug 1), the airline said that services were interrupted due to operational reasons. SpiceJet implemented measures to mitigate the impact on passengers affected by the cancellation, rebooking them on alternative flights and providing hotel accommodations as needed.


A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed that all scheduled flights from Dubai are now operating as planned and expressed sincere regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers.

According to Indian media, passengers on at least half a dozen flights were not allowed to board SpiceJet aircraft due to non-payment of airport dues. SpiceJet did not specify the number of affected passengers or the exact reasons for the cancellations in its response.


The cash-strapped airline has been delaying salary, PF & TDS payment for more than a couple of years.

SpiceJet management has been talking of raising funds for a while now. Unless it can raise a significant amount and quickly, the going could get even tougher for the airline in coming days.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Business