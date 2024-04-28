Dubai flights: Sheikh Mohammed approves designs for new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport

Designs for new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport. Photo: DMO

The designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport were approved by the Dubai Ruler on Sunday. Within ten years, all operations of Dubai International Airport will be gradually transferred to the new airport.

As part of the Dubai Aviation Corporation’s strategy, construction of the terminal will begin immediately, with an estimated cost of Dh128 billion. The airport will feature 400 aircraft gates and five parallel runways within a total area of ​​70 square kilometres.

After completion, it will be five times the current Dubai International Airport (DXB). The new airport will also use technologies never used in the aviation sector.

Making the announcement on social media platform X, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, "Al Maktoum International Airport will be the largest in the world with a final capacity of up to 260 million passengers."

In his post, the Dubai Ruler wrote: "We are preparing for a new phase in the growth of the global aviation sector. We are preparing for a phase in which Dubai leads the international aviation sector for the next forty years."

An entire airport city is being planned in Dubai South, which will raise the demand for housing for one million people. The premium location will house the most important companies in the world in the logistics and air transport sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed wrote: "We are building a new project for generations, ensuring continuous and stable development for our children so that Dubai will be the world’s airport, port, urban metropolis, and new cultural centre."

