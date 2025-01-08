Qatar Airways denies reports of closing offices in Pakistan

File photo used for illustrative purposes

After reports of Qatar Airways allegedly closing down offices in Pakistan made rounds online, the airline has taken to X to issue a clarification.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the carrier said that its flights to and from Pakistan are operating 'as usual'. The airline added that their offices, too, remain open.

"Recent published reports claiming that Qatar Airways has closed offices in Pakistan are incorrect," it said in the online post.

