Oman flights: Muscat airport implements new boarding rule from today

Oman Air, the Sultunate's local airline, also put out a notice after the airport's announcement

Photo: AFP
Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 9:58 AM

Muscat International Airport in Oman has introduced stricter rules for passengers travelling to or via the country while boarding.

Set to begin from August 4, 2024, the new change includes an adjustment to the timings in the boarding pass system (PBS) area, which is located after the check-in counters and before passport control.


Passengers will not be allowed to pass through this checkpoint after 40 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

The departure gates on the other hand will continue to close 20 minutes before the departure time, as done previously.

The airport informed travellers of the new change in a notice, that has been made to ensure smooth processing of procedures as well as timely departure of flights. The time duration change will allow passengers to complete passport control and security check more efficiently.

All travellers have been advised to adhere to the change to ensure a smooth journey.

Oman Air, the Sultunate's local airline, also put out a notice after the airport's announcement, informing them of the same. Their check-in procedures "remain unchanged and will close 60 minutes before flight departure time".

Web Desk

