Meet Sharjah's first Emirati woman air traffic controller

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 8:17 PM

Maryam Al Hammadi becomes the first Emirati woman air traffic control officer (ATCO) in Sharjah. Through her skills and dedication to work, Al Hammadi was able to complete the training programme as per the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) as well as the nature of the work in record time.

She successfully passed several courses and obtained certificates: ICA0 051, ICA0 052, ATCO Pre-OJT, ATCO OJT, and the ATCO proficiency testing exam within 3 years of joining the department.

Her achievement confirms the success of the Emiratisation programme at Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah (DCA), which is always keen to provide appropriate opportunities for male and female citizens to enter and excel in new fields, as well as providing support and continuous training to hone skills and professional development.

Al Hammadi carried out all the tasks assigned to her, as she manages aircraft operations at the air traffic control tower at Sharjah Airport, affiliated with DCA, ensuring the safe and efficient movement of flights. It is worth noting that last year, the Air Control Department at Sharjah Airport handled more than 104,000 flights, with 364 flights per day.

On this occasion, Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, said that DCA is keen to support and enable women to achieve success in all fields, and that he is proud of the presence of the first Emirati woman working as ATCO in Sharjah. There is no doubt that this step is in line with the directives and vision of the wise leadership in empowering women and ensuring their effective participation in the journey of sustainable economic development.

Maryam Al Hammadi said that she is proud to be the first Emirati ATCO in Sharjah, and this achievement increases her responsibility and motivates her to contribute to the aviation sector in the UAE.

ALSO READ: