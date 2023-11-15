Look: UAE President reviews latest aviation technologies at Dubai Airshow

WAM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday visited the ongoing Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central — checking out some of the latest technologies in the aviation sector.

As he toured pavilions and exhibition spaces, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the use of innovative technologies and sustainable aviation fuel.

The UAE leader was also seen stopping by a stand for Edge, an Emirati defence company, where he signed a drone in front of onlookers.

The 18th edition of the mega event, Sheikh Mohamed said, reflects the UAE's significant role as a key partner in the global aviation industry.

He noted that the airshow serves as a platform for decision-makers, industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss innovative solutions and future trends in aviation development, underlining the sector's vital role in stimulating and supporting the growth of related industries in the UAE.

During his tour, Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

