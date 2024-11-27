Look: Sheikh Mohammed explores Emirates' first A350 that will serve passengers from January 3

Photos: Dubai Media Office

Emirates' first A350 aircraft has landed in Dubai and, on Wednesday, the emirate's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, visited the airport to explore the Airbus plane that will serve many of the airline's customers starting January.

Sheikh Mohammed, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, checked out the brand-new aircraft's features, walked through the aisle, sat in a cabin like a passenger, and looked into the cockpit that has fewer buttons and more screens.

Now ready for service after its official maiden voyage from Toulouse to Dubai on Monday, the Emirates A350 will fly to Edinburgh for its first commercial flight on January 3. It will then serve eight other cities in the Midde East, West Asia.

Dubai's flagship carrier is expected to receive a total of 65 A350s over the next few years.

What makes the A350 special