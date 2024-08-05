E-Paper

IndiGo launches business class service for first time in 18 years

This move represents a major departure for the airline, which has built its reputation on providing affordable, no-frills service

By ANI

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 12:38 PM

India's leading low-cost carrier, IndiGo, on Monday announced the introduction of business-class services for the first time since its inception.

The announcement comes as the airline celebrates its 18th anniversary, marking a significant addition to its service offerings.


IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said, "Starting tomorrow, passengers travelling between metro cities will have the option to book business class seats on IndiGo flights."

While bookings will open immediately, the new business class service will be available for travel beginning only this November.


This move represents a major departure for IndiGo, which has built its reputation on providing affordable, no-frills service. The introduction of a business class option could attract a new segment of travellers seeking added comfort and convenience on domestic routes.

IndiGo announced wide-body aircraft operation too on its 18 year of anniversary, stating that by 2027 it will start IndiGo wide body services on Airbus 350-900 planes.

Currently, IndiGo operates over 400 routes, including 34 international destinations. The CEO also shared plans for further expansion, with seven new international routes set to be launched soon, strengthening the carrier's global presence.

This strategic move to introduce business class and expand its international network signals IndiGo's ambition to cater to a broader range of travellers while enhancing its competitive edge in the aviation industry.

