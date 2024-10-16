Wed, Oct 16, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

IndiGo flight from Saudi diverted after receiving bomb threat

The Lucknow-bound plane was redirected to Jaipur, where a bomb detection and disposal squad and sniffer dogs checked the plane

In the latest string of bomb-threat related events, an IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow from Dammam in Saudi Arabia was redirected to Jaipur due to a security-related alert on Tuesday, informed IndiGo Spokesperson.

"The aircraft was isolated and all passengers were safely disembarked. We are working closely with the relevant authorities, and mandated checks are underway," said an IndiGo Spokesperson.


According to Jaipur police, a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs checked the plane and no suspicious object was found.

Station House officer (SHO) of Jaipur Airport Police Station, Sandeep Basera, also confirmed that the 175 passengers were safely boarded back onto the plane after the plane was inspected.

