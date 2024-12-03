India's IndiGo sues Mahindra in fight over use of '6E' branding

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

IndiGo, India's biggest airline, has sued automaker Mahindra and Mahindra for trademark infringement over its use of "6E" in branding its latest electric vehicle, legal papers show.

Mahindra in a stock exchange filing, denied any wrongdoing, saying its recently launched electric vehicles "BE 6e" and "XEV 9e" had the necessary trade mark registration and there was no conflict with the "standalone '6E'" branding used by IndiGo.

IndiGo, which has a 60 per cent share of India's domestic aviation sector, has used "6E" as its call sign and across all its branding for years, including its co-branded credit cards, rewards programme and in-flight magazine.

In its 48-page lawsuit filing, which is not public but was reviewed by Reuters, IndiGo argues that Mahindra had "deliberately tried to associate themselves" with the aviation industry by claiming their car is shaped like a cockpit.

While trademark infringement cases are common in India, legal disputes between big publicly-traded companies have been rare.

IndiGo's '6E' trade mark has been exclusively associated with its services for over 18 years and "is now at risk of losing its distinctiveness" due to Mahindra's use of 'BE 6e', the airline said in the court filing.

Mahindra in its stock exchange filing said it is "engaged in discussions with them (IndiGo) to find an amicable solution." It has not commented on the contents of the lawsuit.