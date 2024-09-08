File Photo

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 9:59 AM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 10:33 AM

From September 10, check-in counters for international passengers from Delhi will close 75 minutes prior to scheduled departure time, Air India announced.

Previously, the counter would close 60 minutes before departure. This has been revised to allow "ample time for check-in procedures and security clearance even during busy periods," the airline said in a post on X.

Air India added that this adjustment "ensures a seamless and comfortable travel experience for all." The Indian airline sought the cooperation of passengers to arrive at the airport in advance of the new closure time.

India-Dubai is one of the busiest air corridors as the UAE is home to the highest number of Indian diaspora, accounting for more than one-third of the UAE’s population.