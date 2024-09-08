E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Travelling from Delhi? Air India announces new closure time for check-ins

The Indian airline sought the cooperation of passengers to arrive at the airport in advance of the new time

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo
File Photo

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 9:59 AM

Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 10:33 AM

From September 10, check-in counters for international passengers from Delhi will close 75 minutes prior to scheduled departure time, Air India announced.

Previously, the counter would close 60 minutes before departure. This has been revised to allow "ample time for check-in procedures and security clearance even during busy periods," the airline said in a post on X.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Air India added that this adjustment "ensures a seamless and comfortable travel experience for all." The Indian airline sought the cooperation of passengers to arrive at the airport in advance of the new closure time.

India-Dubai is one of the busiest air corridors as the UAE is home to the highest number of Indian diaspora, accounting for more than one-third of the UAE’s population.

In addition, Dubai is one of the most popular destinations among the Indian tourists. According to Dubai Economy and Tourism figures, India was the top destination for tourists coming to Dubai in the first 10 months of 2023, reaching over 1.99 million.

Those returning from Delhi to UAE must take note of the new closure time, and plan their schedule accordingly, so as to reach the airport on time.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Business