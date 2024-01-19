India: Flights to be suspended at New Delhi airport for over two hours daily until Republic Day

UAE achieves 30% of Operation 300 billion’s target since its 2021 launch
Airspace restrictions will be in place in New Delhi for seven days this month in view of Republic Day preparations and celebrations.
No flights will arrive or depart from Delhi Airport between 10.20am and 12.45pm IST from January 19 to January 25, 2024.
As per the notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), these restrictions will be extended from January 26 to 29, from 6am to 9pm.
There will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopter operations as well as state-owned aircraft/helicopters that are flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state, officials have added.
Dense fog and severe cold conditions continued to hamper flight movements to and from New Delhi on Friday morning, causing inconvenience to passengers.
Several flights were late due to fog and poor visibility conditions.
As per the India Meteorological Department, the visibility was recorded as low as 50 metres at around 5.30am on Friday in isolated regions.
