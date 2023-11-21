UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India flights: Airline resumes routes to 5 major destinations

Earlier, the airline had reportedly stopped flights due to the limitation of flight rights allocations

by

Waheed Abbas
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
Image used for illustrative purpose. — File
Image used for illustrative purpose. — File

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 4:49 PM

Last updated: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 5:18 PM

Oman’s SalamAir will resume flights to five key Indian cities — Hyderabad, Calicut, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Lucknow.

The airline said flights to India have been made possible after the support of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman.

“The CAA played a pivotal role in facilitating this strategic expansion, which is poised to significantly enhance the connectivity between Oman and India, thereby providing travellers with more convenient travel options,” SalamAir said.

The airline had reportedly stopped flights “due to the limitation of flight rights allocations to India.”

The budget carrier started weekly flights to and from Fujairah to Muscat International in July as well as between Fujairah and Salalah. Passengers from Muscat to Fujairah can look forward to four weekly flights on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr Anwar Mohamed Al Rawas, chairman of SalamAir, emphasised that they are “taking a significant leap forward to improve travel connectivity and enhance passenger experiences. This initiative seamlessly aligns with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.”

ALSO READ:

Waheed Abbas

More news from Business