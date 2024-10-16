Wed, Oct 16, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

India: Delhi-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad after security alert

On Tuesday, an IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow from Dammam in Saudi Arabia was redirected to Jaipur due to a bomb threat

An IndiGo flight was diverted to Ahmedabad on Wednesday after a security-related alert.

The flight was operating from Mumbai to Delhi, a spokesperson for IndiGo said.


The aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked, the spokesperson added.

On Tuesday, an IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow from Dammam in Saudi Arabia was redirected to Jaipur due to a security-related alert. According to Jaipur police, a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs checked the plane and no suspicious object was found.

This is one of the latest among a string of bomb threats given to Indian airlines over the past few days.

More than 10 bomb threats targeting Indian carriers were recorded on Monday and Tuesday, authorities said. Many of them were posted on social media by unverified users, whose accounts were already suspended.

India's aviation authorities are convening in a high-level meeting today over the security matter.

