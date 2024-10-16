India: Bengaluru-bound flight with 174 passengers on board diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

Photo: AFP

A Bengaluru-bound Indian budget airline received a bomb threat on Wednesday, as per ANI.

The Akasa Air flight was flying from Delhi to Bengaluru when the alert was received, said the airline's spokesperson.

The aircraft landed safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where it was positioned at an isolation bay, said Delhi Police. "All necessary procedures are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew."

The airline's response team earlier said they were monitoring the situation and had advised the pilot to divert the flight with 'abundant precaution' to Delhi airport.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The plane was carrying 174 passengers, three infants and seven crew members on board.

This is one of the latest among a string of bomb threats given to Indian airlines over the past few days.

More than 10 bomb threats targeting Indian carriers were recorded on Monday and Tuesday, authorities said. Many of them were posted on social media by unverified users, whose accounts were already suspended.

India's aviation authorities are convening in a high-level meeting today over the security matter.