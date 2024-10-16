Wed, Oct 16, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

India: Bengaluru-bound flight with 174 passengers on board diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

The aircraft was positioned at an isolation bay at Delhi airport

Published: Wed 16 Oct 2024, 12:45 PM

Updated: Wed 16 Oct 2024, 1:19 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Citizenship, Golden Visa offered to attract 'talented people' to stay in country

Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 57 minutes: Etihad Rail reveals travel time for passenger trains

Dubai: Want to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks? Ticket prices to front-row spots increased to Dh580

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

A Bengaluru-bound Indian budget airline received a bomb threat on Wednesday, as per ANI.

The Akasa Air flight was flying from Delhi to Bengaluru when the alert was received, said the airline's spokesperson.


Recommended For You

Abu Dhabi announced as next location for viral Las Vegas Sphere

Dubai: 50% discount on public transport, up to 70% off on retail with student nol card

Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 57 minutes: Etihad Rail reveals travel time for passenger trains

Dubai Police's new security cameras to detect unusual activity inside residences

UAE: Planning to retire in India? Here's where to invest

 

The aircraft landed safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where it was positioned at an isolation bay, said Delhi Police. "All necessary procedures are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew."

The airline's response team earlier said they were monitoring the situation and had advised the pilot to divert the flight with 'abundant precaution' to Delhi airport.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The plane was carrying 174 passengers, three infants and seven crew members on board.

This is one of the latest among a string of bomb threats given to Indian airlines over the past few days.

More than 10 bomb threats targeting Indian carriers were recorded on Monday and Tuesday, authorities said. Many of them were posted on social media by unverified users, whose accounts were already suspended.

India's aviation authorities are convening in a high-level meeting today over the security matter.

ALSO READ:



Next Story