India: Airfares to get cheaper as IndiGo announces removal of fuel charges on all flights

In a significant move, Indian budget airline IndiGo declared the removal of fuel charges on all its domestic and international flights, effective Thursday.

This waiver relieves passengers as it will lead to reduced airfares and marks a departure from the fuel charge introduced in October 2023 in response to escalating Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

The removal of the fuel charge aligns with recent reductions in ATF prices, offering a positive outcome for travellers. As ATF prices remain dynamic, IndiGo assures passengers that the airline will continue to adjust fares and related components to promptly adapt to any fluctuations in fuel prices or market conditions.

A release from IndiGo said that despite the challenges posed by the volatile nature of fuel prices, the airline remains steadfast in its commitment to providing affordable and hassle-free travel experiences for its customers.

The aviation turbine fuel prices were cut on January 1 by nearly 4%, following a reduction of 6% in November and over 4% in December. Before the reduction in the last three months, the higher crude oil prices led to four consecutive months of hikes in the ATF price. This led to the country's dominant airline introducing a fuel surcharge on all routes. Fuel prices comprise nearly 40–45% of airlines' operational expenses.

