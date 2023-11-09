Four days to go, Dubai Airshow promises to be the most spectacular on record

People visit planes during the opening day of the Dubai Airshow in 2019. — File photo

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 5:06 PM

The 2023 edition of the Dubai Airshow taking place from November 13-17 at Dubai World Central promises to be the most spectacular and biggest on record, with more than 1,400 exhibitors from 95 countries attending event.

The biennial showcase of the global aviation industry, which boasts a track record as the most rewarding shows in terms of aircraft orders and breakthrough technology displays, will feature static and flying displays involving more than 180 aircraft including passenger planes, military jets, and private jets.

Dubai skies will be witnessing breathtaking aerial displays by Al-Fursan (UAE), the Frecce Tricolori (Italy), August 1st (China), Sarang (India) among others. The flying display will take place every day from 2:00pm – 5:00pm, 13 – 17 November 2023.

An impressive line-up of airlines and aircraft and engine manufacturers and suppliers, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, the upcoming Riyadh Air, Saudia, Qatar Airways, flyadeal, Gulf Air, Egypt Air, Wizz Air, Air India Express, and Beond Airlines.

Boeing and Airbus will have their latest aircraft lined up at the show. Boeing said it will show its market-leading commercial, defence and services portfolio at the 2023 Dubai Airshow, with its new wide body 777-9 jet appearing in the flying display. The company also will demonstrate the state-of-the-art F-15QA (Qatar Advanced) fighter, the first time the digitally advanced Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15 has performed at an air show. As a strategic sponsor of the airshow's Aerospace 2050 conference, Boeing will highlight its commitment and actions towards a more sustainable aerospace future and support of the aviation industry's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

More than just an airshow, four conferences are co-located at the event, covering topics from nine different tracks across five days. The four co-located conferences are called Aerospace 2050, Aviation Mobility, Vista, and the Airworthiness and Safety Conference. This year, Dubai Airshow will host a two-day space conference, powered by Abu Dhabi Space Debate, focusing on key topics including Space and Climate Change, Space Capital Formation and Infrastructure Development, Mitigating Orbital Debris, Space & Security, Communications and connectivity, and Space Tourism.

With over 400 new exhibitors along with more than 80 startups and a host of new and expanded features including the Advanced Aerial Mobility Pavillion, space zone, and much more, the 2023 edition will showcase an impressive lineup of the latest commercial, business, and military aircraft along with an exciting selection of eVTOLs and helicopters from both industry leaders and emerging players.

In addition to the largest display of the latest aircraft, both on the ground and up in the air, this year, the show will feature the Space Experience Programme, with the support of the UAE Space Agency, to bring together industry leaders, pioneering technology providers, space mission delegations, and engaging youth programs - all under one roof.

Most eagerly-awaited highlight of the airshow is the inking or announcement of new aircraft orders with transatlantic plane-makers Airbus and Boeing competing for big deals. At the 2021 Airshow, Airbus walked away with 404 orders, with Boeing taking just a quarter of that with 101 orders. Aviation enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting race by these two aviation giants at the show, and can also expect a wide variety of impressive aircraft on display.

In the first half of 2023, a record-breaking 1,667 orders were placed for aircraft across the world. The latest report from ADS Group, the trade association for the aerospace, defence, security, and space organisations, highlights a 129 per cent increase in aircraft orders placed in the first half of 2023 compared to 2022 figures, led by record-breaking orders by Air India.