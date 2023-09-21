Flydubai announces daily services to two popular Asian tourist destinations

Photo: Supplied

Thu 21 Sep 2023

Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced on Thursday the launch of a daily service to Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia. The carrier becomes the first to connect the popular destinations with flights from the UAE and the Middle East.

Flights to Penang International Airport (PEN) and Langkawi International Airport (LGK) will start from February 10, 2024. Flights to Langkawi will operate via a short stop in Penang, offering passengers from the UAE and the region convenient travel options via Dubai’s aviation hub.

Commenting on the launch of flights, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We are pleased to see our presence in Southeast Asia grow with the launch of operations to Langkawi and Penang. Flights from the UAE to these popular holiday destinations are vital for tourism and business connectivity. These destinations in Malaysia offer cultural diversity, leisure activities and investment opportunities. Our new flights will be popular for passengers not only from the UAE, but from the GCC and the European markets as well.”

With the launch of flights to Langkawi and Penang, flydubai expands its footprint in Southeast Asia to four destinations including its operations to Krabi and Pattaya in Thailand.

flydubai will deploy its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on the Malaysian routes, featuring lie-flat seats in Business Class and the added comfort and enjoyable travel experience in Economy Class.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said: “Malaysia is an extremely important market for flydubai and we are pleased to see these flights become a reality. The daily service will prove popular for our passengers from around the network and will provide passengers from Malaysia with convenient options to travel to Dubai and beyond."

Both Langkawi and Penang offer a diverse range of experiences, catering to beach lovers, adventure enthusiasts and foodies alike, making them top picks for tourists exploring Southeast Asia.

Langkawi is renowned for its pristine beaches, lush rainforests and stunning geological formations. Visitors can enjoy activities such as island hopping, cable car rides to the Sky Bridge and exploring the Kilim Karst Geoforest Park. The duty-free status of the island also makes it a shopping haven.

Penang, often called the "Pearl of the Orient," offers a rich cultural tapestry, blending Chinese, Malay, Indian and British influences. Its UNESCO-listed George Town is renowned for its historic architecture, vibrant street art and street food.

flydubai has recently announced the launch of operations to three new destinations. Its daily service to Cairo commences on 28 October, Poznan, its third destination in Poland, commences on 29 October and Mombasa is scheduled to join its growing network from January 17, 2024.

Flight details

Starting from February 10, 2024, flights will operate daily from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) to Penang International Airport (PEN) and Langkawi International Airport (LGK).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to PEN start from Dh11,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh2,700.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to LGK start from Dh11,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh3,500.

