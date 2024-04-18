Etihad reports strong numbers for March

The airline’s passenger load factor stood at 84 per cent last month, as compared to 83 per cent during the same period last year. — File photo

Etihad Airways welcomed more than 1.4 million guests onboard and saw its passenger load factor average out at 84 per cent in March, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said on Monday.

The airline’s passenger load factor stood at 84 per cent last month, as compared to 83 per cent during the same period last year. Year-to-date (YTD) load factors remained same at 83 per cent during the period.

Etihad witnessed the induction of 14 new aircraft this year, taking its total fleet size to 89 from 75. It also widened the number of its destinations from 65 to 69, the data showed.

“In March 2024 we saw a 43 per cent year-on-year growth in customer numbers as we continue our growth strategy,” said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways. “Our year-to-date (YTD) passenger figures at 4.3 million are 41 per cent higher than at YTD March 2023. Our latest seasonal expansion in routes and frequencies has boosted Etihad’s weekly flights by 34 per cent, rising from 642 in 2023 to 866 in the peak June-July 2024 season, expanding our network and improving global connectivity.”