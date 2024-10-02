Etihad Airways' Abu Dhabi Stopover Programme achieves exceptional growth

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:26 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:27 PM

Etihad Airways and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced that the Abu Dhabi Stopover programme welcomed 24,000 international visitors in the first half of 2024, compared to 7,000 in the latter half of 2023 - an increase of 242 per cent.

The relaunch of the initiative has exceeded expectations, significantly boosting Abu Dhabi's tourism sector.

The Abu Dhabi Stopover programme, exclusive to Etihad Airways, has seen remarkable growth since its inception. This strong performance, coupled with growing demand and increased bookings for the second half of the year, puts the initiative on track to achieve its ambitious target of 75,000 international stopover visitors in 2024.

Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive officer, Etihad Airways, said: "The growth of our Abu Dhabi Stopover programme has far exceeded our projections. We've seen international visitors more than triple in just six months. This success not only showcases Abu Dhabi's appeal as a destination but also demonstrates the programme's effectiveness in encouraging travellers to experience the emirate's wonders."