Dubai: Emirates staff to get pay hike, education allowance, longer leaves from July

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 3:10 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 10:09 PM

In an email sent out to its employees, which Khaleej Times has seen, Emirates Group announced a four per cent increase basic salary for their employees.

The news comes after the group awarded its employees a bonus worth 20 weeks of their salary following their record-breaking financial performance.

There will be a four per cent increase in transport allowance and UAE national retention allowance. For flight deck and cabin crew, there will also be a four per cent increase in flying and productivity pay. Additionally, all employees will receive a 10-15% increase in housing allowance, depending on their grade within the company.

The details of the new basic salary and fixed allowances will be reflected in the contractual adjustment letter which will be distributed on July 22, according to the email that was sent out on Friday, June 28.

The salary increment will not be given to employees who are on a final warning or those who are subject to disciplinary proceedings that may result in dismissal. Those who have not completed probation as of July 1, 2024 and those who are serving notice will also not receive this hike.

The changes in the salary come following the 2024 Pay and Benefits Review approved by the group’s chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Additional benefits

Aside from the pay hikes, additional benefits will also be given to employees, such as an increase in paid maternity leave from 60 days to 90 days. Paternity leave has also been extended from five days to 10. New mothers will also get two hours of nursing break as opposed to the previous one hour.

Employees who hold Grade 1 to Grade 5 will no longer have to contribute to the life insurance premium. This cost will be borne by the company.