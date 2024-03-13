Dubai's Emirates cancels, delays flights due to strike in Germany

Otherwise they risk their customers switching back to traditional channels
Emirates airline on Wednesday said its flights to and from Germany would be impacted due to industrial action by aviation staff on Thursday.
The Dubai-based carrier said its flight EK060 from Hamburg to Dubai has been cancelled while EK062 from Hamburg to Dubai is delayed and rescheduled to depart from Hamburg at 1730 local time on March 15.
German trade union Verdi has called a strike at five German airports on Thursday, March 14, seeking to improve financial benefits for its members including wage increases, higher performance-based bonuses and better terms for overtime.
“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause. Affected customers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options,” the airline said in a statement on its website.
