Dubai flights: Travelling this December? Emirates reveals busiest days for departures

Are you travelling this December? As the number of passengers leaving Dubai during the festive month are significantly higher than last year, Emirates has recommended that customers plan their travel carefully.

The airline also revealed the busiest days for customer departures: December 12 to 15, December 20 to 22; December 27 to 29 are slated to see more than 88,000 customer departures per day.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport up to 3 hours before a flight, UAE's flag carrier stated. Travellers can take advantage of a wide array of check-in and baggage drop options to fasten the process.

Last year, more than 75,000 Emirates customers departed Dubai International Airport daily, but in 2024 – these numbers have risen as high as 89,000 on some days, representing an increase of almost 20 per cent.

Guests travelling with Emirates can check in online or through the app, 48 hours prior to departure time. Passengers can also drop off luggage at the airport the night before travel, for free. This facility is available 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US.

Passengers can also opt for the home check-in, complimentary for First Class customers and Skywards Platinum Members. Those starting from Ajman can use a 24‑hour City Check‑in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal, up to 4 hours before the flight departs. It is essential to make sure baggage meets the requirements, Emirates said.