Dubai travel: Emirates cancels flights to Munich on December 5 and 6

All Emirates flights to and from Munich have been cancelled for Tuesday, December 5. This comes as the city grapples with one of the snowiest Decembers on record.
Emirates posted on their website about how four flights between Munich and Dubai had been cancelled. “Customers with onward connections to Munich on Emirates flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin on December 5 and December 6,” it wrote in an update on their website. “We are monitoring the situation closely and aim to give customers as much notice as possible if there are any further changes to our operations.”
Affected customers were advised to contact their travel agents or local Emirates office for rebooking options.
This is the fourth consecutive day that operations at Munich airport have come to a grinding halt. On Saturday air traffic was halted after a winter storm dumped snow across southern Germany and parts of Austria, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, affecting travel across the region.
