Dubai: Some flydubai flights cancelled, diverted after Israeli strikes on Iran

Dubai-based carrier flydubai flights to Jordan, Iran, Iraq and Israel on Saturday have been cancelled and some flights have been diverted, an airline spokesperson has confirmed to Khaleej Times.

This comes after Israel said it struck military sites in Iran early Saturday in retaliation for Tehran's attacks on Israel earlier this month.

In a statement, flydubai spokesperson said: “We will continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and amend our flight schedule accordingly.”

Customers have been advised to contact the flydubai contact centre in Dubai at (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shop, or their respective travel agents for rebooking or refund options.

Emirates flights suspended

Meanwhile, Emirates announced that flights to/from Baghdad and Iran (Tehran) are cancelled until October 30. Customers transiting through Dubai on Emirates with final destinations in Baghdad and Tehran will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until October 30. Emirates’ flights to/from Beirut remain cancelled until October 31, and passengers transiting through Dubai with final destination to Beirut will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice. ALSO READ: Iran, Iraq resume flights after brief suspension due to Israeli attacks Israel retaliates, launches attacks against Iran as explosions rock Tehran