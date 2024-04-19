Dubai-Pakistan travel: Flights reduced after heavy rains

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 4:40 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 4:41 PM

Flights between Dubai and Pakistan have been impacted today and tomorrow (April 19 and April 20) due to operational challenges at Dubai International (DXB) airport.

Pakistani carrier Airblue on Friday announced that it reduced its flight frequency to and from Dubai on April 19 and 20 in line with instructions from the Dubai Airports authorities.

“Before departing for your flight, kindly do check the communication received from the airline,” the airline said, adding that passengers can also check flight status from Airblue’s website and helpline.

In the first two days after the torrential rain on Tuesday, around 1,244 flights were cancelled.

Earlier, Dubai Airports extended the temporary limiting of inbound flights to Dubai International (DXB) airport due to operational challenges in the aftermath of torrential rains this week.

"Due to the ongoing disruption, and to assist the effectiveness of recovery, DXB is temporarily limiting the number of inbound flights from 12 pm on April 19 for 48 hours. Departures will continue to operate,” Dubai Airports’ said on Friday afternoon.

Airblue operates flights between UAE to different Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.

“We apologise for any convenience faced due to the operational constraints caused by the unprecedented weather conditions recently in UAE,” the airline said.

