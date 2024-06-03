Dubai: Over 350 passengers with fake passports caught at airport this year

Those who did not have a licence by March 1 this year, today (May 31) is the deadline for the submission of corporate tax registration
More than 350 incoming passengers at Dubai International Airport (DXB) were caught holding fake passports between January and March this year, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai said on Monday.
According to GDRFA, a total of 366 individuals were caught using forged passports in the first three months of 2024, a slight increase from 355 caught in the same period last year.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Last year, a total of 16,127 documents were examined, 1,232 of which were identified as forgeries. Likewise, 443 cases were referred to the public prosecution for further action based on the specifics of each case.
Speaking to reporters at Dubai Airport’s Terminal 1, Aqil Ahmad Alnajjar, consultant, Document Examination Centre, said GDRFA has an effective system to catch fraudsters trying to enter the emirate carrying illegal passports.
He noted every counter at Dubai Airports Passport Control is equipped with an advanced machine called Retro Check, that scrutinises suspected fake passports. These machines serve as an effective firewall that help immigration officers check and detect fake passports.
Watch below how the machine works to detect fake passport:
Once a dubious passport is detected by a passport control officer, it is sent to Document Examination Centre for verification.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
Those who did not have a licence by March 1 this year, today (May 31) is the deadline for the submission of corporate tax registration
About 10 per cent of the latest offering will be reserved for retail investors, subject to demand
European deals involving SWFs from the Middle East have been tracking up over the past decade
Tech firm invested $150 million in R&D
Official launch market capitalisation of Arab stock exchanges exceeded $4.36 trillion at the end of April 2024
Make it in the Emirates Forum successfully concludes in Abu Dhabi
Finance leaders salute the pivotal role of women in championing diversity and inclusion