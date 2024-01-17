Dubai: Now, book airline tickets, get free passes to key UAE attractions

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 12:07 PM

Planning a trip to Dubai for an adventurous vacation or a quick stopover? Emirates airlines is now offering complimentary tickets to major attractions for its passengers. Travellers flying with the carrier to Dubai before March 31, 2024, can enjoy free entry to the Museum of the Future and Atlantis Aquaventure. Travellers can also enjoy free entry tickets when you add a stopover in Dubai of eight hours or more.

Museum of the Future is the latest addition to the Dubai skyline, where visitors are transported into a world 50 years from now. If futurist theme is not your thing, you could cool off on the slides and rides at Atlantis Aquaventure, the world’s largest water park.

How to claim free tickets

Visitors can book flights to Dubai or add a stopover of eight hours or more until February 1, and can utilise the tickets to travel until March 31, 2024. Flight tickets must be purchased for return journeys. One‑way flight tickets will not be eligible for the Offer.

Book your tickets on emirates.com, and use the code EKDXB24. The airline will send two unique codes for each attraction (one code for the Museum of the Future and one code for Atlantis Aquaventure). You can use the codes to book free tickets directly with the attraction for everyone in your flight booking by April 5, 2024.

If you book with a travel agent, Emirates call centre or ticketing office, send an email to emiratesoffer@emirates.com﻿ with the following details at least 96 hours before you travel:

Passenger names (only passengers under the same booking reference)

Your booking reference

Arrival date in Dubai

Your contact phone number

Your email address to receive the codes

The offer includes nothing other than that expressly stated to be included as part of the offer. Visitors will be responsible for all other costs and expenses associated with using of the offer, including but not limited to travel insurance, food and transfers and any other ancillary costs associated with the Offer.

Tickets will be valid for onetime redemption and same‑day admission until April 5, 2024. The offer has no cash value, may not be combined with any other offer and is not valid towards previously purchased tickets.

