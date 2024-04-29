Dubai: Meet world's first human-like AI cabin crew by Qatar Airways

Nation has always enjoyed the advantages of geography and political stability
Visitors at Dubai's Arabian Travel Market (ATM) will get a chance to meet, interact and engage with the second generation of the world’s first AI-powered cabin crew.
Qatar Airways' Sama 2.0 will answer real-time questions, help travellers design curated travel experiences, and find answers related to FAQs, destinations, support tips and much more during next week's event.
The digital human crew will participate in the Dubai World Trade Centre annual exhibition from May 6 to 9, 2024, at the Qatari Airways pavilion in Hall No.2.
Qatar Airways’ customers can also virtually interact with Sama 2.0 through the airline’s immersive digital platform QVerse or its app.
The regional carrier launched the holographic virtual cabin crew Sama 2.0 at ITB Berlin in March this year.
Sophia, another humanoid robot, has been hitting the headlines over the past few years. Saudi Arabia became the first country in the world to grant citizenship to a robot – Sophia – in 2017.
Qatar national carrier recently appointed Badr Mohammed Al-Meer as group CEO, replacing long-time CEO Akbar Al Baker.
“Based on the demand from certain sectors, we see a high demand for First Class, and as such, have decided to introduce a newly-designed First Class cabin unique to Qatar Airways. We are combining the experience of flying commercial and executive jets to develop something new. We are 70 to 80 per cent ready and are only finalising colours. We are hoping to announce it soon,” said Al-Meer.
