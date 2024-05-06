Dubai flights: Emirates announces first 9 destinations for new A350 aircraft

89% poised to invest in CX solutions in the Middle East
Dubai-based Emirates airline announced the first set of destinations to be served by its A350 aircraft entering service in September 2024. The aircraft will serve short to medium haul cities, with Bahrain as its inaugural destination.
With 10 new A350s expected to join the Emirates fleet by March 31, 2025, the airline plans to deploy its latest aircraft type to 9 destinations in the coming months.
These first 10 Emirates A350 aircraft will offer three cabin classes, with 32 next generation Business Class seats, 21 seats in Premium Economy, and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats.
As the first Emirates A350s begin entering the fleet, the airline will offer customers more opportunities to experience its highly acclaimed Premium Economy product and sample its next generation Business Class cabins for the first time, particularly on short and medium haul routes in the Middle East and GCC, West Asia and Europe.
Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said: “The A350 will be a game-changer for Emirates, enabling us to serve regional points with superior operating efficiency and flexibility across the Middle East and GCC, West Asia and Europe.
"With the latest generation cabin products including more of our sought-after Premium Economy to more cities, top-notch in-flight entertainment technologies and an abundance of other customer-friendly features, the Emirates A350 builds on our long-standing commitment of investing in the very best customer experience in the sky."
Newly delivered aircraft sporting the airline’s latest cabins will roll into scheduled service to the following cities:
In the Middle East/GCC
In West Asia
In Europe
Emirates will announce more destinations in the coming months as new aircraft join its fleet. Emirates flights to A350 destinations go on sale today.
