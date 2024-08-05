Dubai: Emirates cancels flights to Dhaka amid civil unrest in Bangladesh

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 6:36 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 7:29 PM

Dubai headquartered Emirates has cancelled flights to Dhaka due to the ongoing civil unrest in Bangladesh. The following flights, on August 5 and 6, have been cancelled.

EK587/August 5 – Dhaka to Dubai

EK584/August 5 – Dubai to Dhaka

EK585/August 6 – Dhaka to Dubai

In a travel update, UAE's flag carrier said customers connecting on flights to Dhaka on 6 August will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

The airline said that they are monitoring the situation closely. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options. Those who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements, Emirates said.

The airline advised customers to visit the 'Manage Your Booking' page to receive the latest updates on flights.

Etihad Airways ceased its flight operations to Dhaka in 2023.

On Monday, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country, ending her 15-year rule after widespread protests on Sunday killed nearly 100 people.

The nationwide unrest in July was sparked by a reintroduction of job quotas for highly sought-after civil service positions.