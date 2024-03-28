UAE

Dubai: Emirates cancels flight after minor accident at Russian airport

The incident happened before the boarding started; all affected passengers had to be rebooked on another flight

by

Waheed Abbas
Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 9:22 AM

Last updated: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 9:29 AM

Emirates airline cancelled a Moscow-Dubai flight on Wednesday due to an accident at the Russian airport.

A spokesperson for the carrier confirmed to Khaleej Times that a ground service vehicle made contact with the aircraft before the boarding started. Hence, all passengers have been rebooked on another flight.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Emirates flight EK134 has been cancelled due to a ground services vehicle making contact with the aircraft prior to passengers boarding. All affected passengers have been rebooked on a later Emirates flight,” the spokesperson said in a statement.


“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused, the safety of its passengers and crew is of paramount importance,” said the spokesperson.

Flightradar24 shared the photos of reported damage to Airbus A380 at Moscow Domodedovo Airport.

