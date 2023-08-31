UAE

Dubai: Emirates announces flight cancellations on September 1, 2 due to 'severe weather conditions'

The update comes due to unstable conditions caused by a typhoon

By Web Desk

File photo
File photo

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 8:19 PM

Last updated: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 3:08 PM

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has announced that flights to and from Hong Kong will be cancelled for two days.

The airline wrote on its website that the cancellations are due to "severe weather conditions caused by Super Typhoon SAOLA."

The flights that have been cancelled are as follows:

  • September 1: EK380, EK384 DXB‑HKG and BKK‑HKG
  • September 2: EK381, EK385 HKG‑DXB and HKG‑BKK

The airline added that customers who are travelling to or connecting to Hong Kong will not be accepted onto flights at the point of origin. Customers have been advised to contact their travel agents if they have made their bookings through them. If the booking has been made directly with Emirates, the local office can be contacted for rebooking options.

