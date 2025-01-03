Dubai airport expects 4.3 million travellers in 15 days, braces for busiest January in DXB history

Passengers are advised to plan ahead and stick to travel rules for a smooth journey
A busy start is expected at Dubai International (DXB) as the airport is set to welcome 4.3 million travellers in the first 15 days of 2025, setting the stage for its busiest January yet – higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2018-2019.
DXB said daily traffic is projected to peak today, with more than 311,000 guests expected.
“This exceptional performance reflects a surge in international visitors flying out after the festive season, coupled with residents returning from holidays,” DXB said in a statement on Friday.
“With an average of 287,000 guests passing through daily during this period—8 per cent higher than the same period in 2024 and 6 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2018-19—DXB is operating at volumes akin to its busiest months ever, demonstrating its ability to meet global travel demand with efficiency and ease,” the airport added.
Passengers are advised to plan ahead and stick to travel rules for a smooth journey. Here are some of the airport rules:
Angel Tesorero is Assistant Editor and designated funny guy in the newsroom, but dead serious about writing on transport, labour migration, and environmental issues. He's a food lover too.