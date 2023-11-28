Dubai airport braces for 'busiest winter ever'; new flights to 9 destinations announced

High-level UAE delegation visits Philippines to boost trade and investment ties
Dubai International (DXB) is expecting its ''busiest winter ever" with seven international airlines starting new flights to nine destinations.
There are now 4,400 flights (one-way) operating out of DXB every week, marking a 20 per cent increase from the previous winter season.
Here are the seven airlines and the new services and destinations that have been added to DXB's flight list since October :
“The new services and increased frequencies to our winter schedule reaffirms our commitment to growing DXB as a major hub and further positioning the airport as a dynamic and competitive player in the global aviation landscape," said Rob Whitehouse, vice-president for research at Dubai Airports.
The winter season, especially in the run-up to Christmas and New Year, has always been among the busiest periods for DXB — with expats flying out to be with families and thousands visitors coming to the city for the holidays.
The airport would usually send out peak travel alerts to help passengers prepare for the holiday rush. Here are some tips to remember, based on previous advisories:
