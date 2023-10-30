Dubai airline starts flights to two new destinations

These are the first direct routes introduced from UAE to these airports

Supplied photos

by Web Desk Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 4:34 PM

Dubai-based carrier flydubai started its operations to Cairo and Poznań on October 29. The inaugural flights touched down at Sphinx International Airport (SPX) and Poznań Airport (POZ) and were met with a water cannon salute and a warm welcome by airport officials. It is the first airline from the UAE to operate direct flights to these airports.

With the start of flights to Cairo and Poznań, flydubai grows its network in Egypt to two destinations, including Alexandria and Cairo, and in Poland to three destinations including Krakow, Poznań and Warsaw.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We are proud to see our network reach new heights with the addition of Cairo and Poznań. We have launched more than 20 destinations since the start of 2023, growing the flydubai network to more than 120 destinations spanning from Italy to Malaysia. We remain committed to strengthening airlinks from the UAE to underserved markets via Dubai’s aviation hub and playing a vital role in supporting economic growth and free flows of trade and tourism in the region.”

Commenting on the start of operations to Cairo, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said: “Egypt has long been an important market for flydubai. We have continued to see growing demand on the Alexandria route since we commenced operation in 2009. Our new daily service to Cairo will enable more customers from the UAE and the region to enjoy direct access to the city via the convenience of Sphinx airport. We are confident our passengers will enjoy the elevated comfort of the Business and Economy cabin on our newest aircraft operating on the route.”

Commenting on the launch of flights to Poznań, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “We are pleased to add Poznań as our third destination in Poland. We have seen tremendous growth in passenger figures for Poland over the years and the new service will further accommodate the increase in demand for travel. We have carried more than double the number of passengers to Krakow and Warsaw in 2022 compared to 2021 and we are optimistic this will continue in the months to come.”

Poznań will be served with a three-times weekly service, bringing the total number of flights operated to Krakow, Poznań and Warsaw from Dubai to 17 weekly flights.

Grzegorz Bykowski, Vice-President of the Poznań-Ławica Airport Authority, said: “the start of flydubai’s direct flights from Poznań to Dubai is a milestone in the development of Poznań Airport’s network. On October 29 we inaugurated the first flight with this airline to this city in the UAE and we can already see that the connection is very popular. Poznań is the third city in Poland that has now gained a reliable connection to the Middle East and we are excited to provide residents of Poznań, Greater Poland and the entire western Poland region with direct flights to Dubai as well as flydubai’s network of over 115 destinations in 54 countries. The new route from Poznań to Dubai has opened up new travel opportunities which we expect will generate additional passenger flows in business and tourism and thanks to the cooperation of the Poznań-Ławica Airport and the Poznań Local Tourist Organization, we look forward to introducing Poznań as an attractive tourist destination to passengers travelling from the UAE.”

Flight details

Flights between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Sphinx International Airport (SPX) will operate daily.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to SPX start from Dh5,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,250. Return Business Class fares from SPX to DXB start from EGP32,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EGP9,400.

Flights between Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) and Poznań Airport (POZ) will operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to POZ start from Dh11,300 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh2,950. Return Business Class Fares from POZ to DXB start from EUR2,670 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EUR500.

