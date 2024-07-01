Dubai: Emirates unveils first 3 destinations to be served with refurbished Boeing 777

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 10:40 AM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 11:03 AM

Emirates has unveiled the first cities on its network to be served with its newest Boeing 777 cabin interiors. The airline plans to introduce its refurbished B777s to Geneva, Tokyo Haneda and Brussels, offering customers more opportunities to experience the airline’s signature Premium Economy on this aircraft, and for the first time Emirates’ next generation Business Class seats, set in a new 1-2-1 configuration.

Emirates flights on the refreshed Boeing 777 to Geneva, Tokyo Haneda and Brussels go on sale today and can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App or via travel agents.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said: “With the addition of the newly retrofitted Boeing 777s to our fleet, we’re capturing the opportunity to introduce our highly acclaimed products like Premium Economy to more cities already served by this aircraft type in our network, in addition to more seating variety in four classes.”

He said: “Borrowing inspiration from our flagship A380 in every cabin, our Boeing 777 with revamped interiors boast the very best in customer comfort and will feature modern design details and signature cabin finishings, with a new Business Class cabin that provides more privacy for our customers, in addition to other thoughtful touches that underscore our exceptional value proposition. Our investment and intense focus on offering the best possible product across every cabin class also ensures we provide a consistent experience on both the Boeing 777s and A380s.”

The first upgraded Emirates Boeing 777 products will operate on the following services:

EK 83/84 to and from Geneva from August 11

EK 312/313 to and from Tokyo Haneda from September 1

EK 183/184 to and from Brussels from September 11

Starting from July 1, the first Emirates Boeing 777 will undergo its nose-to-tail cabin interior facelift with the whole process taking approximately two weeks before the aircraft goes back into service. Plans include the refurbishment of the First Class cabin, the installation of 38 new Business Class seats in an updated 1-2-1 seating configuration, in addition to 24 of the latest Premium Economy seats, along with 256 Economy Class seats.

All Business Class seats on the newly refurbished Boeing 777 focus on personalised privacy and elevated comfort, converting to a comfortable flat bed, with 20.7 inch wide seats, pitched up to 44 inches apart. The staggered seating arrangement ensures aisle access for every seat, with direct entry and exit for customers. The seat is accentuated with a touch screen seat controller for in-flight entertainment and seat operation, a personal 23-inch HD screen, one of the biggest in the skies, linked to the airline’s award-winning ice entertainment system, in addition to a personal mini-bar, a large table, and ample stowage for personal devices, charging outlets and much more. The Boeing 777 Business Class cabin will also include a small bar for customers to quickly grab mid-flight snacks and refreshments.