India: Bomb threat found written on tissue in flight bathroom; police open probe

Bayanat continued to improve its strong balance sheet position with asset acquisitions
Mumbai Police registered a case against an unknown person after an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai received a bomb threat on Tuesday.
According to the Mumbai Police, about 40 kilometres away from Mumbai airport, a threatening letter was found in the airplane bathroom. Written on some tissue paper were the words, "There is a bomb in my bag, if we land in Bombay, everyone will die, I am a terrorist agency."
"After receiving this threatening letter, the local police and other agencies were informed about it," said the police. "As soon as the plane landed at the airport, all the passengers were hurriedly debarred and the plane was checked, but it was a matter of relief that nothing like this was found."
Mumbai Airport Police registered a case against an unknown person and initiated an investigation into the matter.
ALSO READ:
Bayanat continued to improve its strong balance sheet position with asset acquisitions
Global oil demand growth is forecast to far outpace the expected rise in non-Opec supply
UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer recommended distributing a dividend of $350 million
Group revenue increase reflected the strength of the group’s vertical building strategy
Corporate tax law designates various entities and individuals as exempt persons
Street style Asian food concept opens flagship restaurant in Toronto
Local cloud data centre will provide customers with enhanced cloud-based security
Lifestyle, finance, shopping and food & beverage apps suffered most, AppsFlyer study shows