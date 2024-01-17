UAE

Airport closed due to heavy snowfall in Oslo

Passengers asked to monitor information from their airlines

By Reuters

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 6:27 PM

Oslo's main airport closed for safety reasons on Wednesday due to heavy snowfall in Norway's capital region and many train services and other public transport also faced severe delays or cancellations, operators said.

The Oslo airport said it will remain shut at least until 1330 GMT but the outage could also be extended.

"This is extremely rare... there is so much snow that the pilots can't see the lights on the ground so we've halted all incoming and outgoing flights," said a spokesperson for Norway's national airport operator Avinor.

"Safety comes first, the spokesperson added.

Avinor said it asked passengers to monitor information from their airlines for additional information.

Train traffic in parts of eastern Norway also stopped on Wednesday due to the weather conditions, train operator Bane Nor said in a statement.

