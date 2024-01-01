Air India to introduce Airbus A350 flights from January 22

Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 3:52 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 3:57 PM

Air India revealed that its brand-new Airbus A350, first of its kind in India, will commence commercial service on January 22, 2024.

The airline has opened bookings for domestic flights operated by the state-of-the-art A350, offering passengers a chance to experience its unparalleled comfort and cutting-edge technology.

Initially deployed on domestic routes for crew familiarisation and regulatory compliance, the Airbus A350 flights will connect major cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Passengers will have the opportunity to fly on the A350 and witness Air India's transformation. The schedule for the A350 domestic flights, effective January 22, 2024, includes multiple routes, allowing passengers to experience the new aircraft's features and services.

Flight No. AI589 will operate all days except Tuesdays, connecting Bengaluru to Mumbai, Mumbai to Chennai, and Chennai to Bengaluru.

Flight No. AI587 will operate all days except Tuesdays, connecting Bengaluru to Chennai, Chennai to Hyderabad, and Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

Flight No. AI868 and AI869 will operate on Tuesdays, connecting Bengaluru to Delhi and Delhi to Bengaluru.

The introduction of the Airbus A350 follows the arrival of the first aircraft, VT-JRA, at IGI Airport, Delhi, on December 23, 2023.

This A350 is the first of the 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft ordered by Air India, with subsequent arrivals scheduled at a remarkable rate of one new aircraft every six days throughout 2024.

Fitted with Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, the A350 is designed to be 20% more fuel-efficient than similar aircraft, aligning with Air India's commitment to sustainable operations and reduced fuel emissions.

Air India's A350-900 boasts a three-class cabin configuration, featuring a total of 316 seats. This includes 28 private Business suites with full-flat beds, 24 Premium Economy seats offering extra legroom and additional amenities, and 264 spacious Economy seats.

All passengers will enjoy the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system with HD screens, ensuring a superior flying experience.

The introduction of the A350 aligns with Air India's ongoing transformation journey under Vihaan.AI.

The airline has rolled out a new global brand identity, including uniforms for cabin and cockpit crew designed by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Passengers can expect to see the new uniforms as Air India's A350 takes to the skies.

Air India aims to become a world-class airline with an Indian heart.

The first phase of this transformation, focusing on fixing the basics, has concluded, with the airline now offering seamless connectivity and facilities to passengers worldwide as a member of the Star Alliance.

