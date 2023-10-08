UAE success is 'living example' of how logistics can bolster economy, create jobs at grand scale: Indian minister
Top official also spoke about the UAE-India pact that will act as a gateway to Africa and other Middle Eastern and European countries
India's major airline Air India has suspended its flights to and from Israel till 14th October, reported ANI.
This comes after heightened tensions between Israel and Palestine since Saturday.
An Air India spokesperson was quoted saying: "Air India flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel will remain suspended till 14th October, for the safety of our passengers and crew. Air India will extend all possible support to passengers who have confirmed bookings on any flight during this period."
Yesterday, the major airline had cancelled two flights, one from New Delhi to Tel Aviv, and another from Tel Aviv to New Delhi.
ALSO READ:
Top official also spoke about the UAE-India pact that will act as a gateway to Africa and other Middle Eastern and European countries
Generative AI can help banks design new products and services
Joint venture seeks to revolutionize business networking in GCC
Vehicles offer advanced features with safety and entertainment options
The ambassador underlined that more than 750 million RuPay cards are in circulation in India
ICV programme has driven Dh145 billion back into the UAE’s economy since 2018
It aims to facilitate growth of digital transactions, increase alternate payment options, reduce costs, etc.
Dubai’s luxury properties will remain strong in the second half of 2023