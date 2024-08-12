Air France extends Beirut flight suspension until Wednesday

'Something big soon India,' said the post on the X social media account of Hindenburg Research
Air France and its subsidiary Transavia France have again extended the suspension of their flights to Beirut, through Wednesday August 15, because of continued tensions in the region, the companies said on Monday.
The flights have been suspended since July 29 because of the "security situation in Lebanon" and their resumption "will be subject to a new assessment of the situation on the ground", Air France said in a statement.
Air France and its low-cost subsidiary, Transavia, have halted flights to the Lebanese capital since July 29 after Israel vowed to retaliate following rocket fire from Lebanon that killed 12 people in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.
Other airlines have also stopped flights to Beirut.
Lufthansa and Lufthansa's Eurowings have cancelled three flights to Beirut scheduled on July 29 afternoon, according to the information board at the airport and flight tracking website Flightradar24.
Turkish Airlines also cancelled two flights overnight on July 28 and Turkey-based budget carrier SunExpress, Turkish Airlines subsidiary AJet, Greek carrier Aegean Airlines, Ethiopian Air and MEA have also cancelled flights scheduled to land in Beirut on July 29, Flightradar24 showed.
