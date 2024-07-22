Air Canada cuts 2024 core profit forecast as over-capacity impacts prices

An Air Canada plane taxis at Pearson International Airport in Toronto. — Reuters file

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 9:41 PM

Air Canada cut its full-year core profit forecast on Monday, as excess capacity in certain markets and stiff competition on international routes impacted its pricing power, sending the airline's shares down about 4%.

A rush among carriers to cash in on summer travel demand has forced airlines to offer discounts on tickets to fill their planes.

The updated forecast reflects the lower yield environment, less-than-expected load factors for the second half of the year and competitive pressures in international markets, Canada's largest carrier said on Monday.

The airline now expects its 2024 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be in the range of C$3.1 billion ($2.26 billion) to C$3.4 billion, compared with its previous forecast of C$3.7 billion to C$4.2 billion.

It tightened its unit cost forecast and now expects its full-year adjusted cost per available seat mile (CASM) to grow 2.5% to 3.5%, compared with previous expectations of a 2.5% to 4.5% increase. "Although the carrier seems to have made some strides in managing its seat mile costs, the demand environment looks weaker than we anticipated," Citi analyst Stephen Trent wrote in a note. Air Canada reported preliminary second-quarter operating revenue of C$5.5 billion, up 1.7% from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting C$5.65 billion, according to LSEG data.

The carrier also expects an operating income of C$466 million, compared with C$802 million a year earlier.