Abu Dhabi airport to be renamed after Sheikh Zayed

The name change will take effect from February 9, 2024, 'coinciding with the official opening ceremony of the new Terminal A', according to the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 3:13 PM Last updated: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 4:32 PM

Abu Dhabi International Airport will be renamed after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, it was announced on Tuesday.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, issued directives to change the official name to Zayed International Airport.

The name change will take effect from February 9, 2024, “coinciding with the official opening ceremony of the new Terminal A”, according to the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

The swanky new Terminal A will operationally open on November 1. The first two weeks will be a transition period for airlines, with all terminals — A, 1, 2 and 3 —operating simultaneously. From November 15, all airlines will operate exclusively from Terminal A.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited the new terminal on Tuesday.

Spanning 742,000sqm, the terminal has an annual capacity of up to 45 million passengers. Once fully operational, 28 airlines will operate out of Terminal A, serving a network of 117 destinations worldwide.

