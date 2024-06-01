E-Paper

Abu Dhabi airport announces reduced parking fees for summer

The offer, which applies only to a certain parking area, comes just in time for upcoming long holidays

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 12:09 PM

Last updated: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 12:28 PM

Flying out of Abu Dhabi for Eid Al Adha or summer holidays? Those leaving their cars at the fully covered parking area of Zayed International Airport (AUH) for a few days can get discounted rates, it was announced on Saturday.

The reduced rates are as follows:


  • 2-3 days: Dh225
  • 4-7days: Dh325
  • 8-14 days: Dh400

This parking area at Terminal A is just two minutes away from departures. Slots should be pre-booked online, the airport said.

