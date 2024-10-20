6 IndiGo aircraft report security situation inflight; airline currently working with relevant authorities

The airline emphasised that the 'safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority'
Six IndiGo flights reported security 'situations' on board on Sunday, reported ANI as the airline released statements.
The airline said in all the statements that it was aware of a 'situation' on the respective flights.
It further added that it was working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines.
The six flights are:
The airline emphasised that the 'safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority'.
On Saturday, ten hoax bomb threats were received by multiple airlines. Five hoax bomb threats were received by Spice jet and five more were received by Air Asia. This included an Air India flight from Dubai to Jaipur with 189 passengers on board.
Multiple airlines have received a total of 30 bomb threats in the last few days.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is in talks with the other concerned ministries to make required amendments in the existing laws to make them more stringent to deal with the cases of hoax bomb threats for flights, ministry's sources said.
The accused person will be put on a no-fly list, said a senior official in the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday.
The official said that a committee will be formed in consultation with the law ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs to prepare a draft to make amendments to the Aircraft Act, 1934 and Aircraft Rules, 1937 and subordinate legislations to ensure a 5-year imprisonment as well as placing offenders on a no-fly list for hoax bomb threats for flights.
