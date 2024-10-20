6 IndiGo aircraft report security situation inflight; airline currently working with relevant authorities

Six IndiGo flights reported security 'situations' on board on Sunday, reported ANI as the airline released statements.

The airline said in all the statements that it was aware of a 'situation' on the respective flights.

It further added that it was working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines.

The six flights are:

Flight 6E 58 operating from Jeddah to Mumbai

Flight 6E 87 operating from Kozhikode to Dammam

Flight 6E 11 operating from Delhi to Istanbul

Flight 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul

Flight 6E 133 operating from Pune to Jodhpur

Flight 6E 112 operating from Goa to Ahmedabad

The airline emphasised that the 'safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority'.

On Saturday, ten hoax bomb threats were received by multiple airlines. Five hoax bomb threats were received by Spice jet and five more were received by Air Asia. This included an Air India flight from Dubai to Jaipur with 189 passengers on board.

Multiple airlines have received a total of 30 bomb threats in the last few days.