Zenvo Aurora and Genesis Magma Racing launch in Dubai: What's happening in the automotive world?

A sneak peek into the exciting motoring moments and events in the UAE
Zenvo Aurora Hypercar
Gorgeous new colours for a Danish supercar are revealed. A Korean automaker unveils its plans to go racing. And we put an all-electric pickup truck through various driving challenges at the Dubai Autodrome. These are the highlights of an action-packed month in the automotive space in the UAE.
Elite Group Holding, the exclusive partner of Danish brand Zenvo Automotive in Middle East and North Africa (Mena), has unveiled stunning new colourways of the Zenvo Aurora hypercar in a global debut held in the UAE. Drawing inspiration from the breathtaking natural phenomena called the Aurora Borealis, these paint schemes are meant to embody the bold essence of the hypercar and complete its rich palette. The reveal of these spectacular wheeled machines occurred on November 26 at The Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, under the golden rays of the evening sun, which further amplified the visuals.
Since its Mena launch in February, the Zenvo Aurora has piqued interest among automotive enthusiasts in the region with its two distinct derivatives, Agil and Tur, each limited to just 50 units. Nearly half of these exclusive models have already been spoken for ahead of production. Both derivatives are powered by an advanced 6.6-litre quad-turbo V12 engine combined with lightweight electric motors, delivering an extraordinary 1850 hp for the Tur and 1450 hp for the Agil. The Agil variant showcased at the event had a bright, ultra-light grey pearl finish with a subtle blue-green flake, emphasising its clean, uncluttered lines and reflecting the shifting hues of the Aurora Borealis, which inspired its name. Meanwhile, the Tur variant on display sported a brilliant, rainbow-like spectrum reminiscent of Arabian jewels.
The Zenvo Aurora will be hand-built at the Zenvo headquarters in Præstø, Denmark, and first deliveries are expected in 2026.
Genesis Magma Racing
Genesis Motor, the luxury arm of Hyundai Motor Company, unveiled its bold new motor racing aspirations with the debut of Genesis Magma Racing under the shadow of the Burj Khalifa at the Armani Hotel. Genesis plans to join the prestigious LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) class—a premier category that combines cutting-edge hybrid technology with standardised components to ensure cost control and competitive parity.
The centrepiece of the event was the superb Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar, developed at Genesis Design Europe under the guidance of Luc Donckerwolke, the once “World Car Person of the Year”, known for works such as the Lamborghini Murciélago. Also revealed was the Genesis Magma Racing logo, which draws direct inspiration from the Korean alphabet, Hangeul, spelling out “Magma”.
Hyundai Motorsport, having recently secured titles in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and TCR World Tour, will play an integral role in advancing Genesis Magma Racing’s plans for endurance racing, with President Cyril Abiteboul serving as Team Principal for Genesis Magma Racing. Joining the team are talented drivers André Lotterer and Luis ‘Pipo’ Derani, who will lead technical development for the car and conduct simulator sessions to prepare for the debut LMDh season in 2026, where they will also serve as race drivers. Ahead of its WEC debut in 2026, the team will collaborate with IDEC Sport to field an LMP2 entry in the 2025 European Le Mans Series (ELMS).
Also on display at the event were the GV80 Coupe Concept, G80 EV Magma Concept, GV60 Magma Concept, X Gran Berlinetta Concept, and X Gran Racer VGT Concept.
Early October, we witnessed the launch of the first affordable all-electric pickup truck, called the Riddara RD6. Riddara, a subsidiary of Geely Holding Group, is named after the Icelandic term for “knight.” And earlier this month, we had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one and test its comforts and capabilities on both on-road and off-road courses at the Dubai Autodrome.
The organisers had a few examples parked under the sun, which gave us an opportunity to take a proper look at the vehicle. We observed that the RD6 is a sizeable lifestyle pickup featuring a 5.26-metre body, one that does not follow a typical pickup truck silhouette but instead sports SUV-like styling with a chopped rear section that accommodates a 1,200-plus-litre rear “super bucket.” Another example was hooked up to a music system and other camping gear, demonstrating its 6kW/220V discharge provisions, showing that the RD6 can act as a four-day power source on sandy expeditions, if required. Despite being a pickup, the Riddara features a modern interior with “premium leather seats”, a sporty 3-spoke steering wheel, a large 14.6-inch central infotainment screen, and a 10.2-inch LCD instrument screen. It is just as comfortable and spacious as any other mid-size SUV, if not more so. Powertrain choices include the 73 kWh Air (424 km range) and the 86 kWh Ultra X (455 km range). Both feature switchable 4x4 systems and produce a peak power of 315 kW and 585 Nm of maximum torque. After a few full-throttle sprints, I can attest that the 4.5 seconds it takes to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h felt exhilarating, especially knowing that it had the weight of two other passengers on board. It also demonstrated surprising agility and control through the variety of corners at the circuit.
When it was time to go off-road, it showed no hesitation. It effortlessly climbed steep slopes, crawled down in a controlled manner thanks to Hill Descent Control, and powered through soft desert sands with ease.
We didn’t get to test its towing capacity (though 3,500kg sounds impressive) or its exhaustive array of safety features…thankfully. At a starting price of Dh139,000, the all-new dual-purpose Riddara RD6 is, most certainly, worth checking out.
