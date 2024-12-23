What's happening in the automotive world?

Flagship Jetour showroom opens

We are in the last stretch of 2024 and there’s still is plenty happening in the regional automotive scene. This week we look at a showroom inauguration of an emerging Chinese brand and spill the beans on two vehicles that we took for a quick spin.

Flagship Jetour showroom opens in Dubai; all-new X50 debuts and T1 previews

Amid the swarm of Chinese brands that are making their way onto Middle Eastern shores, Jetour is one brand that has been a standout, thanks in particular to the much-in-demand T2 SUV. On December 7, Elite Group Holding, Jetour UAE’s exclusive partner, further expanded its regional footprint by opening the first-ever flagship showroom. Strategically located in Deira, this new 1,900sqm facility, which includes a service centre, is a spacious, well-laid-out retail space that includes interactive displays, a cosy lounge, a kids' play area, and a café.

As part of the launch celebration, Jetour unveiled the all-new Jetour X50, the brand’s first-ever premium compact SUV. This five-seater urban SUV features a waterfall-inspired grille, eagle-style LED headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels on the outside; while on the inside, it is endowed with a modern 2-tone cabin with a 10.25-inch HD infotainment display that is equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 3D 360° around-view monitor. Under the hood is a turbocharged 1.5-litre engine paired with a 6-speed DCT, delivering 156 PS of max power and 230 Nm of top torque, which seems apt for apt for the purpose it is built for. The Jetour X50's attributes are complemented by its unmatched 1 million kilometre/10-year warranty, and prices start at a very reasonable Dh69,500. Additionally, there was a surprise preview of the very boxy Jetour T1 SUV, which is expected to hit the market in 2025.

First Drive: VinFast VF8 Plus

VinFast VF8 Plus

VinFast is a new EV manufacturer based out of Vietnam, and the VF8 is its first vehicle to enter the UAE market. It is a mid-size vehicle which sports a more crossover-like silhouette than that of a rugged SUV. But despite its clean and simplistic lines, it has more road presence than you expect. However, my eyes did catch slight inconsistencies in the panel gaps.

We set off from the Al Tayer Showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road to Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi in a convoy of half a dozen vehicles or so, which gave us a first-hand experience of the vehicle. The modern interior, featuring a stunning Pininfarina design, centres around a giant 15.6-inch infotainment screen, which was responsive and reasonably intuitive. Other highlights include stylish transmission buttons on the centre console and the lack of a traditional instrument cluster. The plastics quality though, could be better.

On the road, the Plus model came across as quick, light, and effortless. This should come as no surprise as the Plus is powered by a dual motor setup which produces 402 hp (300 kW) and 620 Nm of torque, powered by an 87.7 kWh battery. This allows for a 0–100 km/h sprint time of under 5.5 seconds. Even the Eco model that comes with a 349 hp (260 kW) motor is able to take you from 0–100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds. Some of the drama-free acceleration comes courtesy of the all-wheel drive system, which also gives the car composed handling characteristics. However, the steering does feel slightly disconnected, which is no different from other electric vehicles.

The 120km drive wasn’t nearly enough to exhaust the 476km range on the Plus model (493 km on the Eco), but VinFast promises the vehicle can be charged from 10 to 70 per cent in just 31 minutes using a DC outlet. At a starting price of Dh174,500, it undercuts the Tesla Model Y by quite a bit while offering similar kind of performance, features, and comfort, which makes it a compelling proposition.

First Drive: Audi SQ8