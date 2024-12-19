UAE: New charging fees for electric vehicles to start from January 2025

The government-owned electric vehicle (EV) charging network, UAEV, announced on Thursday that its new tariffs will take effect in January 2025. Under the updated pricing, DC chargers will cost Dh1.20 per kWh, plus VAT, while AC chargers will be priced at Dh0.70 per kWh, plus VAT.

These tariffs are seen as a significant step toward improving the sustainability and scalability of the EV charging infrastructure. However, it is important to note that EV charging services have remained free of charge since the tariffs were first introduced in May.

UAEV is introducing a mobile application to provide features such as finding the next charging station, live status updates, and simple payment options.

Complementing the app, UAEV is launching a dedicated 24/7 call centre to provide instant support and assistance, ensuring seamless user experiences at all times.

“The implementation of standardised charging tariffs and the launch of innovative solutions like the UAEV app and 24/7 support reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the EV driver experience. By expanding our network and aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, we are driving a cleaner, greener future for all,” said Sharif al Olama, Chairman of UAEV. By 2030, UAEV’s network will include 1,000 chargers strategically located across urban hubs, highways, and transit points within the UAE. Key locations will span all emirates, ensuring accessibility for inter-city and intra-city EV users. ALSO READ: Dubai: Over 740 EV charging points set up as nearly 35,000 electric cars hit city's roads UAE: Soon, get your EV charged from anywhere with new service